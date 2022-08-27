New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day Gujarat visit on Saturday by addressing 'Khadi Utsav' at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Khadi Utsav is a one-of-its-kind event being organised as part of the Center's ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to highlight the importance of khadi in India's freedom struggle.

The Utsav will be organised at the Sabarmati riverfront on Saturday evening where 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat will spin charkha (spinning wheel) live at the same time and place, an official release said. The event will also feature an exhibition on the "Evolution of Charkhas" by displaying 22 spinning wheels used since 1920.