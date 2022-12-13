Modi govt should be honest on issues of national security: Kharge on India-China face-off

The remarks of Kharge came after it was reported on Monday that a face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The incident resulted in injuries to both sides.

The Congress president said that government needs to take the nation into confidence about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020.

"...About the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. Govt need to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament. We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers," tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge.

Before Kharge, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to suppress China's actions along the Line of Actual Control. He also claimed that the government was only trying to save its political image.

Ramesh said the Congress has been "repeatedly trying to wake up the government" but is trying to "suppress" the matter.

"We are proud of the bravery of the Indian Army. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing," Ramesh tweeted.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

The PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner, according to a report.

The report said while quoting a source that the face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Following the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

