Modi govt set to make MRI tests cheaper

Generally, an MRI test costs anywhere from Rs 1,500 in charitable institutes to Rs 10,000 in some high-end hospitals. These are so expensive that a common man does not even dare to get them done and in consequence remains untreated as the right diagnosis could not be made without that.

New Delhi, Jan 31: From launching the world's largest health insurance scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' or PMJAY to lowering the prices of 'stents' for heart patients, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the affordable healthcare. The latest decision to bring the average cost of MRI tests down for ordinary citizens is another effort towards the same goal .

Apart from partnering with Siemens Healthineers, the government is also trying to tie up with private players who could manufacture MRI machines in India so that the cost of the machines could be lowered to make it affordable for the common man.

However, to make things easier and pocket-friendly, the Modi government has decided to partner with a private firm and bring down the MRI cost to drastically low levels. It has signed an MoU with Siemens Healthineers for the purpose. The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), India's premier R&D institute under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, will represent the Indian government as a party.

Siemens Healthineers, a German medical device company with its headquarters situated in Erlangen, is well known for its MRI machines. The company will now help in introducing cheaper MRI solutions under special projects for the Indian government. A major reason behind the higher cost of MRI is that it has a higher overhead cost as setting up the MRI equipment costs a lot.

About SAMEER

SAMEER is a great initiative of the Ministry that does lots of research on RF Microwaves Radar and Communication Systems, E3 testing and Medical Electronics, and it is pursuing some revolutionary work in that field. It is developing Indigenous Magnetic Resonance Imaging (IMRI) technology for another ambitious project from the Modi government called 'Sushrut MRI'. This mission again aims to fulfill PM Modi's ambition to reduce healthcare costs and make them affordable for the average Indian citizen.

