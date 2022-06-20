Modi govt committed to make cyber security robust: Amit Shah

"With the initiative of the Prime Minister, India is going forward in all areas, and the usage of technology has been taken to all levels. But if cyber security is not ensured, this strength can become a huge challenge for us," he added.

"It is the vision of the PM that every Indian should empower themselves through technology and internet. Due to Digital India program, empowerment and positive changes have taken place in our lives," the home minister said.

"If someone imagines cyber-secure India, the most important foundation is public awareness. Technocrats may research security facilities as much as they want but if people are not aware, it can't be put into use," he added.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run up to tomorrow's conference had also organised functions at 75 places in different States/Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from June 8 to 17.

The nation is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to celebrate India's progress and achievements in the 75th year of India's Independence.

The conference will also be attended by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra as well as senior officials of MHA, Culture Ministry, states and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations.

