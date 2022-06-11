Addressing a public rally at Diu after inaugurating various projects, including the INS Khukri war memorial, Shah said the people in India received their certificates within three seconds of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, whereas the people in even developed countries struggled to get their COVID certificates in time.

"Many countries are asking how Prime Minister Narendra Modi used technology through which 130 crore people received both doses of COVD-19 vaccines without any chaos and freed the country from coronavirus," he said.

The senior BJP leader said Congress removed the poor in the name of removing poverty during its 58-year rule, whereas PM Modi worked to remove poverty in the last eight years. Listing achievements of the Modi government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said the prime minister ensured that the production of medical oxygen increased ten times in just 45 days during the second wave of the pandemic.

. .

"Even 50 years later, if a pandemic strikes, even one-litre oxygen will not have to be sourced from abroad...Through the PM Care, Modi has built the health infrastructure and made each village self-reliant," he said.

Shah also mentioned various projects for youths launched by the Union government. "In the past, the entire country used to celebrate though we won just a single medal (in sports). Today, India does not think of winning less than ten medals, whether it is the paralympics or Olympics.

"And remember, the kind of encouragement PM Modi is giving through the sports infrastructure, coaching facilities, transparent selection of sportsmen and encouraging them. Days are not far when India will be among the top five in the world in the medal tally," he said.

Shah also said that the government expedited the road and railway infrastructure. He said the Centre ensured that rural and urban poor get free ration, houses, water supply, Mudra loan, widow pension, and also other facilities in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. Shah also listed policies for the UT to attract tourists.