Mock drill on Tuesday for emergency response to deal with Covid-19 cases

"A mock drill for emergency response to deal with COVID-19 cases will be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also visit a government hospital for the mock drill," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The development comes in the backdrop of a spike in COVID19 cases in some countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign in the country, and the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications for the country.

Prime Minister cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports.

PM Modi stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised States to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, including Oxygen Cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

Prime Minister urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. Prime Minister also urged that that precaution dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

Prime Minister was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised to regularly monitor availability and prices of essential medicines.