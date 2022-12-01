Mobeen Shaikh, Mohammad Ansari nabbed for molesting Korean YouTuber live-streaming from Mumbai streets

In a statement, the police said, "Two youths - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them."

The video clip was shared by Twitter handle Beaver_R6 (Aditya) who claimed the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday.

"A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished," user wrote on Twitter.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

She started walking away from the spot. A few seconds later, she said,'Time to go home', it was not over yet.

The man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

Retweeting the video, the woman said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person.

"Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the user who first posted the matter on the Twitter wrote,''Thank you everyone who retweeted this and shared this forward. I didn't expect this to go so viral. Apparently the culprits have been arrested and FIRs registered against them. This is what we expected from our efficient @MumbaiPolice. Swift Justice.''