MNS warns against release of Pakistan film Legend of Maula Jatt

The warning was issued by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) against the release of the movie slated for December 30. Incidentally this would be the first Pakistani film to release in India in over a decade.

Several cinema establishments including Zee Studs, Movietime Cinema, Tilak Enterprises and August Entertainment among others have received letters from the MNS against the release of the film.

The MNS said that they do not need to point out how Pakistan is carrying out anti-Indian terrorist activities. Many of our soldiers, police forces as well as citizens have been killed in these acts of terror, the MNS said. Although we have been protesting against it time and again, we urge you not to release the film in Maharashtra, the MNS also said.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, a Pakistan-base4d OTT streaming platform Vidly TV was banned in India with immediate effect after it was learnt that it was streaming anti-India content. The ban was imposed by the Government of India on December 12. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had under the new Information Technology Rules 2021 issued orders to immediately block the platform's website, two mobile applications, one smart TV app and four social media accounts.

The Ministry has in recent times issues orders to block 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels as they were detrimental to the integrity and sovereignty of India.

Meanwhile Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure, told the Press Trust of India on December 26 that the movie will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi speaking people. The film tracks family feuds and was released to the International audience in October. By earning over $10 million at the box office, it is the highest grossing Pakistan film ever. The Legend of Maula Jatt is directed by Bilal Lashari and stars Fawad Khan and Maria Khan.