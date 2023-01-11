MM Keeravani wins best original song for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at Golden Globe Awards

Hyderabad, Jan 11: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has bagged the best original song-motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' track, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson. "RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.
The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.
While accepting the award at the 2023 Golden Globes, Keeravaani expressed gratitude for his team and also thanked NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for their performance on the song. He said, "Thank you NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan danced in full stamina on the song."