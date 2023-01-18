'MLAs who sold themselves are...': Karnataka Congress leader compares turncoats to 'prostitute'

Referring to Anand Singh's switch and the subsequent collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government, BK Hariprasad said,''When you didn't give clear mandate, we formed coalition government. We call by different names a woman who sells her body for food, we call her prostitute. I leave it to you what you'll call MLAs who sold themselves. Teach lesson to local MLA in poll.''

The Congress is currently on a statewide bus tour called 'Praja Dhwani Yatre', jointly led by party state unit president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah ahead of the state polls.

The tour covering 21 districts will see the party sharing its ideas with the people and assuring all-round development of the state, while attacking the BJP government with a "charge sheet" it has prepared.

As part of the bus yatra, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who are nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the Congress coming to power, will travel in the same vehicle until January 29.