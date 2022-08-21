She was recently seen hitting a doctor at a clinic in the video clip that went viral on social media and the incident sparked outrage among the medical fraternity, with over 800 doctors staging a protest on Saturday, condemning the alleged assault, PTI reported.

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Mizoram chapter, which helmed the protest, wore black badges to their work places during the day.

According to the reports, the doctor had asked the Chief Minister's daughter to take an appointment before coming for the check-up.

"We want that such acts of violence against medical practitioners should never be repeated," the association's Mizoram chapter said in the statement.

The CM, taking to Instagram, said that he had visited the dermatologist and offered an apology.

He also thanked the IMA for not initiating any "stringent action" against Chhangte.

"We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter's behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public," the CM said.

Earlier, Chhangte's elder brother, Ramthansiama, had also issued an apology on social media, stating that her sister "went out of control" due to mental stress.