Mizoram: 8 bodies recovered from stone quarry collapse site, 4 people missing

In the incident, four people are still missing. The rescue operation is being carried out by local police with the help of troopers from the Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF).

Aizawl, Nov 15: Eight bodies have so far been recovered a day after a stone quarry collapsed in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district, about 160 km from Aizawl, on Monday.

Besides, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising two officers and 13 staff have also reached for the rescue operation.

"The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing are found," the NDRF said in a statement.

R Lalremsanga, Hnahthial district deputy commissioner, told PTI that the bodies of eight out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

R Lalremsanga further added that search operations, which were on all night, will continue till all the missing persons are found.

Of the 12 people, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were contractor employees.

Along with people, reportedly five earth excavators, a stone crusher and a drilling machine were also completely buried under the debris.