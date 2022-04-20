Mix and matching vaccines: Decision likely in two weeks

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Centre is likely to take a decision on mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines soon. A decision in this regard is expected in the next two weeks.

The decision would be taken on the basis of the data being prepared by the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, a Hindustan Times report said. The CMC Vellore was permitted by the Health Ministry to test samples from the study late last weeks. Two weeks would be needed to generate data, the report said while quoting Gagandeep Kang, senior vaccine expert and faculty at CMC Vellore, who is spearheading the study.

Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield as first and second doses or vice versa was found to be four times effective, a study by city-based AIG Hospitals along with a team of researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation had said.

The study was conducted to determine the safety profile of mixing Covishied and Covaxin along with checking the antibody response, a press release from AIG said.

The most important finding of the study was that the Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies found in the mixed vaccine groups were significantly higher than the same-vaccine groups, D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals said.

"Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies are the ones which kill the virus and reduce the overall infectivity. We found that when the first and second dose are of different vaccines, the Spike-protein antibody response is four times higher compared to two-dose of same vaccine," Dr. Reddy who is also among the researchers involved in the study said.

The findings are particularly important when considering administering third booster dose aiming to elicit robust antibody response and help in killing the virus, he said.

(With PTI inputs)