Mission LiFE is a fight against climate change: PM Modi

"A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue & that either govts or international institutions will take steps regarding it. But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change," the prime minister added.

PM Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet, adding it aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

"Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, this creates a negative impact on the environment. Use cycles while going to gyms, doing our bit to change our lifestyles can be of help to the environment," the prime minister said.

"Reuse, reduce and recycling are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices," PM Modi said.