Missing woman cricketer Rajashree Swain found dead in forest near Odisha's Cuttack

Body of woman cricketer Rajashree Swain, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Cuttack, found hanging from a tree in Brahmanabasta forest in Athgarh area.

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13: Rajashree Swain, a woman cricketer of Odisha, was found dead in a dense forest near Cuttack city on Friday, police said. She was missing since January 11.

The body was found hanging from a tree in Gurudijhatia forest in Athagarh area, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra said. Her coach had filed a missing complaint with Mangalabag police station in Cuttack on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

A case of unnatural death will be registered with Gurudijhatia police station. he said.