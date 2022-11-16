Missing AAP candidate withdraws nomination, Sisodia claims was 'forced by BJP'

New Delhi, Nov 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, who was allegedly kidnapped last evening, took his nomination back ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. AAP has claimed he was being pressured by BJP to withdraw his nomination.

"Our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala has just been brought to Returning Officer's office. He was circled by over 500 policemen & is now being pressured to take his nomination back," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.