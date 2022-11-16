Missile that hit Poland fired by Ukraine, not Russia: Reports

After the attack the Polish foreign ministry said that the missile was Russian made and summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw for immediate detailed explanations.

The Russian defence ministry however denied any role in the missile strike and accused the mass media of Poland an officials of deliberate provocation to escalate the situation.

An emergency meeting at the G20 summit currently underway in Bali was called for. US President Joe Biden was part of the meeting that was attended by major NATO powers and Japan. Biden said that it was unlikely that Russia may have fired the missile.

President of Poland, Andrzej Duda too said that there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile. He also said that most probably the missile was Russia made. Earlier Warsaw put its military on high alert following an emergency national security council meeting. Piotr Muller, spokesperson for the Polish government said that there has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that two Russian missiles hit Poland while describing it as a very significant escalation.