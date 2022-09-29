Minimum 6 airbags in cars mandatory from 2023, says Gadkari

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023."

Gadkari further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

Notably, the government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

The government's move comes amid the debate over road safety in India reignited with the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a road accident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on September 4.

Following the incident, Nitin Gadkari had said that the Union government was working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars.