Millets back on plates of MPs in Parliament: Why are we bringing back this Superfood?

Earlier today, to mark the 'Millet Year,' Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hosted a special 'Millet-only' lunch for the members of Parliament. The menu of the special lunch consisted of delicacies like Bajre Ke Raabri (pearl millet soup), Raji Roti, Foxtail Millet Bisibelebath and Jowar Halwa. Special chefs have also been brought in from Karnataka to make ragi specialities such as Ragi Dosa, news agency ANI mentioned in a report.

New Delhi, Dec 20: Often referred as 'a poor man's food', Millet and recipes was on display and millet-based food items were served to the Members of Parliament in the Parliament House today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a picture on his official twitter account of himself having lunch with millet dishes served as he said India is preparing to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets. "As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines," wrote PM Modi.

The story of climate resilient Millets

Until 50 years ago, millets were supposedly the major grain grown in India. Infact, as far as we can look into the history of civilisations, they have been widely cultivated around the globe as cereal crops or grains for human food and as fodder.

Agriculture and Processed Food Exports Development Authority (APEDA) has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) for increasing exports through quality production and processing. The key focus of the MoU would be to promote commercial cultivation of processable varieties developed by ICAR-IIMR for exports which is expected to promote value addition of millets, a cereal with high nutritive value.

With the initiative of India and support from more than 70 nations across the globe, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared the year 2023 'International Year of Millets'. It also passed the resolution to celebrate the International Year of Millets (IYM) in 2023, to promote the health benefits of millets and their suitability under the changing climatic conditions globally.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Modi, the Government of India has declared to celebrate International Year of Millets (IYM), 2023 to make it a people's movement.

Millets are often referred to as famine crops since they are the only crops which provide assured yields in famine situations. Also referred to as "Orphan Crops", they are considered to be the last option for cultivation as they have less demand in the market and profits earned are also lower than other crops. They are climate resilient and drought resistant!

India is the largest producer of millet in the world

India is the largest producer of millet in the world. The country is poised to become the global hub for millets with a production of more than 170 lakh tonnes which makes for more than 80 % of the millets produced in Asia.

Millets are grown in about 131 countries and are the traditional food for around 60 crore people in Asia & Africa alone. 2023, the 'International Year of Millets' is set to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing, consumption, and subsequently promote better utilization of crop rotations.

Moreover, the extended trade of millets on a global level can encourage better connectivity throughout food systems while also promoting it as a key component of the food basket.

India's major millet exporting countries are Indonesia, Belgium,Japan, Germany, U.A.E, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, United Kingdom and U.S.A. Bajra, Ragi, Canary, Jawar, and Buckwheat are among the millets exported by India.

Benefits of Millets

Millets are cereal crops with high nutritive value and categorized as small-seeded grasses. The key varieties of millets include Sorghum, Pearl Millet, Ragi, Small Millet, Foxtail Millet, Barnyard Millet, Kodo Millet and others. They are considered as the superfood because of the immense nutritious value they hold. Jowar, bajra, ragi, buckwheat, and amaranthus are some examples of millets. These contain many health benefits as they are gluten-free and non-allergic. Millets reduce anaemia, liver disorders, and asthma. Their high dietary fibre provides hunger satisfaction and helps reduce obesity and the risk of Type II Diabetes.