The Congress on Tuesday released the logo, tagline, pamphlet and website for its ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and senior leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh unveiled it.

New Delhi, Aug 23: "Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan" is the slogan or tagline for Congress' ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Unite to protect India's diversity, to ensure equality, to end hate and to save India, Congress party said on Twitter.

Emphasising the significance of its forthcoming "Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress, last week, said the country "badly needed" such a programme as destructive forces were very active now-a-days and were "patronised" by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

As India is passing through a crucial time when divisive and communal forces are active with a mission to divide it on religious basis, the party, which had fought against the British and was responsible for the independence of the nation, cannot sit idle or remain a mute spectator.

"Rahul Gandhi will lead the yatra.. He decided to walk across the entire country and reach out to the people and convince them that this is not the right path of the country," PTI quoted Tariq Anwar, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, as saying.

The Congress, earlier this month, had announced that it would launch from September 7 Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate.

The padayatra (foot march) covering 12 states and two Union Territories will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days.

The party also appealed to all those wanting to be part of a gigantic national endeavour to provide an alternative to the 'politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice' and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities, to participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.