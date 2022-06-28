Mild tremors rattle Kasaragod, nearby areas in Karnataka

. .

The National Center for Seismology stated that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km. The residents of Sampaje, Aranthodu, Peraje, Jalsoor, Ubaradka, Thodikana and Mittur in Sullia taluk of the district felt the tremors that lasted four seconds.

On June 25, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9.09 and its range was 4.7 km from the epicentre.