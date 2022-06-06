How the Gulf dream becomes a nightmare for low-paid Indian migrants

And the destination that attracts the most of the Indians is the 'Gulf' nation which symbolises hope and prosperity. After the oil boom in the Gulf in 1970s, the inflow of migrant workers saw a steady rise. Hence, it is not surprising to see an estimated 8.5 million Indian migrants working in the Gulf. While working in the Arab nations has brought positive changes to their lives, for many, there are reports of low-paying migrant workers of being subject to mental and physical torture by their employers.

Population of Overseas Indians in the Gulf States, 2018 (Source: MEA)

Country NRI Persons of Indian Origin Overseas Indians Bahrain 312,918 3,257 316,175 Kuwait 928,421 1,482 929,903 Oman 688,226 919 689,145 Qatar 691,539 500 692,039 Saudi Arabia 2,812,408 2160 2,814,568 UAE 3,100,000 4586 3,104,586 Total 8,533512 12,904 8,546416

The cases of non-payment of salaries, long working hours, inadequate living conditions, physical harassment and refusal of leave for the labours are reported regularly. The shocking part of the story is that nearly 10 workers from India died every day in Gulf countries between January 1, 2012 and mid-2018, a voluntary group said based on analysis of RTI responses.

"Available data indicates, at least 24,570 Indian Workers died in the six Gulf countries between 2012 and mid-2018. This number could increase if the complete figures for Kuwait and UAE are made available publicly. This amounts to more than 10 deaths per day during this period," Venkatesh Nayak from Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative told PTI.

What worries the most is more than half of the deaths are unexplained, says a report published by FairSquare, a non-profit human rights organisation, that produces specialist research to help prevent human rights abuse, and promote accountability and the rule of law.