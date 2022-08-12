Migrant labour from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," the Kashmir Zone police said on Twitter.

. .

The incident took place within 24 hours of a failed infiltration bid by terrorists at an Army camp in Rajouri. Two terrorists were killed while four soldiers lost their livers in the pre-dawn suicide strike.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad (of Maligoven village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district), Rifleman Lakshmanan D (of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu), Rifleman Manoj Kumar (of Shahjahanpur village in Haryana's Faridabad), and Rifleman Nishant Malik (of Adarsh Nagar village in Haryana's Hisar) were the four Army personnel who lost their lives in the attack.