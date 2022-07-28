The debris of the aircraft was found scattered on a half-kilometer stretch in Bhimda village in Barmer district. The area's district collector

According to reports, two pilots who were inside the aircraft are feared dead. The exact reason for the crash is not known yet.

The crash has once again turned the spotlight on India's longest-serving fighter plane, its safety record and the IAF's plans to replace the ageing jets with newer ones in the coming years.

3The Bison is the latest variant of Mig-21 in IAF service. IAF operates four squadrons of MiG-21 Bison aircraft - a squadron has 16 to 18 fighter jets. The last of these upgraded MiG-21s are set to be phased out in three to four years.

The air force got its first single-engine MiG-21 in 1963, and it progressively inducted 874 variants of the Soviet-origin supersonic fighters to bolster its combat potential. Of the 874 MiG-21 variants inducted by the IAF, over 60% were licence-produced in India.

More than 400 MiG-21s have been involved in accidents that have claimed the lives of more than 200 pilots during the last six decades, earning the fighters ominous epithets such as "Flying Coffin" and "Widow Maker".