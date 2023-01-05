Microsoft chief Nadella meets PM Modi, hails BJP-govt's digital push

The Microsof chief is on a two-day trip to India where he will be also be visiting to Mumbai and Bengaluru. He had earlier met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain.

On Tuesday, Nadella addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai where noted cloud-based services, which are energy efficient in nature, are a "game changer" and adoption of such technologies is going to rise going ahead.

"Cloud-native applications (which is in the native-to-intermediate stage) have yet not begun...by 2025 you are going to have most of the application anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net," ANI quoted him as saying. "When you move to the cloud, for example, it's 70-80 per cent more energy efficient. If you want to be more energy efficient on any workload, the first thing to do is to move to the cloud." "You also hedge against demand cycles by moving to the cloud you are consuming when you need it," Nadella added.

Satya Narayana Nadella is an Indian-American business executive. He was born in Hyderabad of present-day Telangana, into a Telugu-speaking Hindu family.

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had met PM Modi where they discussed innovation & technology among other things. "Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," the Prime Minister had tweeted.