MHA recommends CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death case

Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI probe into the death of Haryana BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat, ANI quoted sources as saying.

The report came hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the CBI.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant told that the Goa Police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues.

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI," Sawant said.

"I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry," he said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case.

The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.