'Meri dua qubool ho', says Rakhi Sawant as she visits Dargah in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 26 : To pray for her mother's health and for a happy married life, Bollywood's controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant Fatima visited Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in Mumbai. She bought phoolon ki chadar and itr (incense sticks) as part of her offering to god.

Rakhi said, "I am recently married to Adil Khan Durrani. For the first time, I want to offer chadar in the Garib Nawaz Dargah. I hope my prayers are accepted by God. I hope my mother recovers soon and I have a happy married life. Meri dua qubool ho toh mein yeh chadar, phool sab pesh kar rahi hun."

However, Rakhi was earlier spotted in Bhurkha when she had visited her mother along with her husband.

Earlier this month, Rakhi revealed that she got married to her long-time boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a low-key court wedding. The couple's marriage photos from their private wedding ceremony were also widely shared on social media platforms.

Later, Rakhi announced her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."

The couple got hitched as per Islamic rituals and a picture of their 'Nikah Nama' (wedding certificate) is also viral. As per the certificate, Rakhi and Adil's private nikah took place on May 29, 2022. She has now changed her name to 'Rakhi Sawant Fatima'.

Sawant had earlier said that she changed her name to Fatima, accepted Islam, loved him, and did 'halal' instead of 'haram'. "Many people do 'haraam' but I did 'halal. Where am I wrong?" she said.