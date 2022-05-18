Mercury drops drastically as #bangalorerains trends


Google Oneindia New

Bengaluru, May 18: While a considerable part of the country reels under a heatwave, the scenario in Bengaluru is different.

Vehicles wades through a waterlogged street after rains

#bangalorerains has been trending on Twitter after it rained continuously overnight. The capital city of Karnataka witnessed rains almost all through the day on Tuesday. It rained right into the night and stopped only by around 8 am on Wednesday morning.

Netizens had a field day posting comments about the Bangalore rains which has drastically brought the mercury down.

.
.

More WEATHER  News arrow_forward

Read more about: weather rains bengaluru viral news
Read more...