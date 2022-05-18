Bengaluru, May 18: While a considerable part of the country reels under a heatwave, the scenario in Bengaluru is different.
Mercury drops drastically as #bangalorerains trends
#bangalorerains has been trending on Twitter after it rained continuously overnight. The capital city of Karnataka witnessed rains almost all through the day on Tuesday. It rained right into the night and stopped only by around 8 am on Wednesday morning.
Netizens had a field day posting comments about the Bangalore rains which has drastically brought the mercury down.
