Mentally ill man thrashed, found dead after being asked, ‘is your name Mohammad’

The case has been registered in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The police said that the elderly man Bhanwarlal Jain was from Sarisi in Ratlam district and had gone missing on May 15 following a visit to a religious event in Rajasthan.

The body of the man was found on a roadside in Neemuch and was handed over to his family.

The attacker in the video has been identified as Dinesh Kushwaha and he has been named as the main accused. He is the husband of a former BJP corporation. The video shows Jain sitting on a bench as Kushwaha approaches him and asks, " what is your name? Mohammad? He then slaps jain on the face.

Tell me your name correctly, show me your Aadhar card, he also adds.

After the horrifying video came out, the family members demanded the immediate arrest of Kushwaha. State home minster, Narottam Mishra said a case has been registered for death by negligence and murder.