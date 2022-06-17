Located on opposite cliffs, the gorges of which face the plains of Bangladesh, Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) recorded a massive 972 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am today while Mawsynram, on the other hand, received 1003.6 mm of rainfall during the same period, the highest rainfall for a day, the IMD officials said.

Sohra's record for June 17 is the third highest rainfall recorded since June 16, 1995 (1563.3 mm) .

The highest rainfall was last recorded on June 7, 1966 with 945.4 mm for Mawsynram and during that year, the town gauged 4 days of record rainfall - all above 700 mm in 24 hours.

According to IMD officials, Sohra town also received a total of 2457.2 mm of rainfall in the last three days, higher than what Mumbai and Delhi would have received in 3 years.