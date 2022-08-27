Meghalaya: 2 Bangladeshi nationals detained

Shillong, Aug 27: Two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs that a group of Bangladeshi nationals were spotted in the jungle adjoining the unfenced international border near Pyrtakuna village on Friday, a joint team of police and BSF apprehended the duo identified as Misba Uddin (31) and Badrul Alom (30) while the others managed to flee back to Bangladesh, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said. Both the arrested persons from Darponagar village in Bangladesh, he said.