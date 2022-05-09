Meet the two new Supreme Court judges: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala

With the appointment of two new judges, the India's apex court will function at its full strength of 34. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia served as Gauhati High Court Chief Justice, while Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala had served as Gujarat High Court judge.

Justice Dhulia, who hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, will be the second Judge to be elevated from Uttarakhand High Court. His elder brother Himanshu Dhulia is a retired Naval Officer and the younger, Tigmanshu Dhulia, is a national award-winning film director.