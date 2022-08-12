Meet 35-year-old Kerala woman who loves her moustache, sports it proudly

The woman, who hails from the Kannur district has been flaunting her lustrous moustache with pride for years. Surprisingly, she has no plans to shave it off!

Thiruvananthpuram, Aug 12: Thirty-five-year-old Shyja from Kerala is breaking gender stereotypes, and in a unique way! Yes you heard it right!

Shyja, suddenly saw some hair above her upper lip that began to thicken into a visible moustache. Unlike most women, she decided to keep them and later flaunted it which has now made her popular across the district.

"I love my moustache," Shyja declares in her WhatsApp status section, below a photo of herself.

The Kannur district resident of Kerala told BBC, "I've never felt that I'm not beautiful because I have this or that it's something I shouldn't have." Obviously, many didn't take kindly to her sporting a tash and she has been trolled for her choice too. She said that people have told her that it's men who sport moustaches, so why should women have one! But Shyja says that it's her choice and it's for her to decide "what to keep and what not to".

On asking if her family supports her or not, she said that her husband Lakshmanan and family members do not have a problem of her growing a moustache.

Shyja said that her husband has never spoken negatively about her moustache nor her daughter Avishka, who is a class eight student. She doesn't get bothered with what others have to say about her look when her dear ones are always supporting her, Shyja asserted.

In the past couple of years, Shyja has undergone six surgeries - the one recent being hysterectomy surgery. She feels that after overcoming multiple health crises, it has strengthened her mentally and physically.