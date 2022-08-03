Meerut: Jail inmates make national flags for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Speaking to ANI, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said, " Thirty men inmates and 10 women inmates are continuously engaged in making of the Tiranga. There are almost 39 barracks in the jail and the national flag will be hoisted in every barrack. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be followed strictly in the district jail."

. .

All the inmates of jail and staff members will be hoisting the flag and the tricolour will be provided to the visitors also.

These flags will be hoisted throughout the district under Har Ghar Tiranga movement between August 13 to August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on July 22 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

State, Union Territories and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people to hoist the Tricolour or display it in their homes between 13th and 15th August and following this, the government has amended the Flag Code of India. It allows the tricolor to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings throughout the day and night.