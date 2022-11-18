MEA's driver arrested for 'spying', was honey-trapped by Pakistan

The driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was arrested by Delhi Police with the help of security agencies, according to ANI.

Delhi police and intelligence agencies have initiated a probe to find whether more employees working at the MEA are involved in the case. However, an official statement from the NEA is still awaited.

According to a report by Times Now, the MEA driver was arrested from Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on Friday. He had been transferring confidential information and documents in lieu for money to a Pakistani spy who was pretending to be a woman named Poonam Sharma or Pooja.

In August, a 46-year-old who got Indian citizenship in 2016 was arrested from Delhi by Rajasthan Police for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Bhagchand (46) was born in Pakistan and landed in the national capital along with his family in 1998. He got Indian citizenship in 2016 and started working as a taxi driver and labourer in Delhi.

Bhagchand helped his handlers in Pakistan to operate social media accounts using Indian numbers. He used to share OTPs received on the numbers and then dispatched the SIM cards to Mumbai by parcel while concealing them in clothes and packets of spices.