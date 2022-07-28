MEA responds to Pak withdrawing from Chess Olympiad despite their team reaching India

It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation after its team has already reached India, he said.

Bagchi was responding to questions on Pakistan's decision to pull out from the Olympiad, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir.

On this, Bagchi asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will remain an integral part of India."

Pakistan earlier announced its decision to withdraw from the Chess Olympiad citing India's torch relay that passed through Kashmir on July 21.