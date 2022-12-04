MCD polls: Names of 450 voters deleted from list because they support BJP, claims Manoj Tiwari

"In the Subash Mohalla ward, the names of 450 voters have been deleted from the voters' list because they support the BJP. This is a big conspiracy by the Delhi government. I will complain against this and appeal for cancellation of this polls and re-election," Tiwari told reporters.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary also claimed that his name missing from the voters' list when he arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote.

"My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. The officials are checking it," he said at a polling booth in Dallupura.

The saffron party, which has won three consecutive terms, is aiming to continue the winning streak. It is interesting to note that the BJP has emerged victorious in the civic polls despite not being in power in the union territory.

This is the first MCD poll after the reunification of three municipal bodies in Delhi. The Centre passed a law to unify the three corporations and reduced the number of wards from 272 to 250.

In 2017, the BJP won 181 wards where voting was held, routing the AAP and Congress. The AAP had bagged 48 wards while Congress was restricted to 30 municipal wards.

There are 1,349 candidates in fray and over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.