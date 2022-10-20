"Delhi CM Kejriwal gives press statements every day and publishes big advertisements. He thinks press interviews will bring development and that people can be misled by publishing ads. AAP wants to make Delhi 'AAPnirbhar' while we want to make Delhi 'Aatmanirbhar'," the union minister said.

"People of Delhi need to decide if they like the politics of 'Vigyapan' (advertisement) or politics of 'Vikas' (development). People should also decide if they like 'prachaar' (campaign) politics or 'parivartan' (change) politics," said Shah.

"We will give a reply in a democratic manner to Arvind Kejriwal's behaviour with MCDs. I believe that we'll establish daily waste processing facilities in Delhi by 2025 with the help of MCD. In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen," assured Amit Shah.