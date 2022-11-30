MCD polls: 84 re-contesting councillors are richer by 49% in 5 years

The report says that the average assets of these 84 re-contesting Councillors fielded by various parties including independents in 2017 was Rs 2.93 crore which has gone up to Rs 4.37 crore this time.

New Delhi, Nov 30: The average percentage growth in assets of 84 re-contesting councillors in upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is 49 per cent, according to a report by association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election. The average asset growth for these contestants, between the MCD Elections of 2017 and 2022, is Rs 1.44 crore.

According to election watch dog ADR, the average asset of these 84 re-contesting councillors in upcoming MCD election has increased from 2.93 cr in 2017 to Rs 4.37 crore now.

The Top Three:

The assets of Vineet Vohra, Nandini Sharma and Shikha Roy from the BJP are in the top three positions in the list of re-contesting Councillors with highest asset increase. Vohra from 59-Pachim Vihar ward has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 28.61 crores from Rs 9.33 crore in 2017 to Rs 37.94 crore in 2022.

Assets of Nandini Sharma of BJP from 149-Malviya Nagar ward has increased by Rs 25.58 crore, from Rs 24.25 crores in 2017 to Rs 49.84 crores in 2022 while the assets of Shikha Roy from 173-Greater Kailash ward have risen by Rs 6 crore, from Rs 6.81 crore in 2017 to Rs 12.81 crore in 2022.

The following table provides the asset details of top 5 recontesting Councillors showing highest increase in assets (Rupee wise):

Name Party in MCD elections 2017 Ward No. Assets in MCD elections 2022(Rs.) Assets in MCD election 2017(Rs.) Assets Increase/decrease (Rs.) Vineet Vohra BJP 59-Pachim Vihar 37,94,51,199

37 Crore+ 9,33,00,827

9 Crore+ 28,61,50,372

28 Crore+ Nandini Sharma BJP 149-Malviya Nagar 49,84,38,258

49 Crore+ 24,25,78,715

24 Crore+ 25,58,59,543

25 Crore+ Shikha Roy BJP 173-Greater Kailash 12,81,91,799

12 Crore+ 6,81,14,240

6 Crore+ 6,00,77,559

6 Crore+ Inderjeet Sehrawat BJP 133-Mahipalpur 8,35,62,461

8 Crore+ 3,94,55,713

3 Crore+ 4,41,06,748

4 Crore+ Puneet Sharma BJP 242-Dayaipur 7,79,19,993

7 Crore+ 4,09,35,374

4 Crore+ 3,69,84,619

3 Crore+

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 84 re-contesting Councillors in the MCD Election 2022.

As far as the parties are concerned, the average increase in assets of the re-contesting councillors from the Congress is 130.66 per cent, followed by BJP (49.06) and AAP (36 per cent).

Key points:

Following tables showcases the party wise assortment of the average increase in assets of the re-contesting Councillors:

Party Total Number of Councillors Average Assets in MCD 2022 (in Rs) Average Assets in MCD 2017 (in Rs) Average Asset Increase(in Rs) BJP 53 5,81,02,065

5 Crore+ 3,89,78,701

3 Crore+ 1,91,23,364

1 Crore+ AAP 22 1,63,66,758

1 Crore+ 1,20,33,984

1 Crore+ 43,32,774

43 Lacs+ INC 5 2,96,62,513

2 Crore+ 1,85,98,623

1 Crore+ 1,10,63,890

1 Crore+ Independent 4 2,17,71,655

2 Crore+ 94,38,960

94 Lacs+ 1,23,32,695

1 Crore+ GRAND TOTAL 84 4,37,48,539.60

4 Crore+ 2,93,01,997.35

2 Crore+ 1,44,46,542.25

1 Crore+

First Election After Reunification

This is the first MCD poll after the reunification of three municipal bodies in Delhi. The Centre passed a law to unify the three corporations and reduced the number of wards from 272 to 250. In 2017, the BJP won 181 wards where voting was held, routing the AAP and Congress. The AAP had bagged 48 wards while Congress was restricted to 30 municipal wards.

The saffron party, which has won three consecutive terms, is aiming to continue the winning streak. It is interesting to note that the BJP has emerged victorious in the civic polls despite not being in power in the union territory.