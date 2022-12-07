MCD elections: Key highlights

Congress was reduced to nine municipal wards from 31 won by the party in 2017 civic body polls. As many as 188 candidates from Congress forfeited security deposit.

All the three independent candidates who have won are women. AAP was unable to sway voters in its favour in wards falling under the assembly constituencies of AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The BJP swept three of the four wards in Sisodia's constituency and all three in Jain's constituency.

BJP managed to raise its vote share by three per cent to 39.09 per cent as compared to previous civic body elections in Delhi in 2017.

The vote share of AAP in Delhi also soared from 21.09 per cent to 42.05 per cent while Congress' vote share reduced to 11.68 per cent from 21.09 per cent in 2017 civic body elections.

Security deposits of 784 candidates have been forfeited in MCD polls as they failed to get at least one-sixth of the valid votes. These include 370 independents, 188 candidates from Congress, 128 from BSP, 13 from AIMIM, three from AAP and ten from the BJP, among others.

In MCD elections, 57,545 votes (0.78 per cent) were for NOTA. Over 125 women candidates won. Only transgender candidate in MCD elections, Bobi, won Sultanpuri-A ward. Bobi contested election on AAP's ticket.

BJP's 'Pasmanda Muslim' experiment failed the MCD poll test, all the four women candidates from the community were defeated.

Most candidates hailing from political families emerged victorious while the richest contender faced a drubbing. Three former women mayors of Delhi who fought on BJP tickets emerged victorious.

AAP's Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, won with the highest victory margin of 17,134 against Congress rival Mohd Hamid. Iqbal got 19,199 votes and Hamid bagged 2,065 votes.

AAP's Ashu Thakur defeated the BJP's Kanchan Choudhary in Chittranjan Park by the lowest margin of 44 votes.