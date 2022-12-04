MCD Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting for high-stakes civic body polls begins

New Delhi, Dec 04: The stage is set for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the elections, largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.