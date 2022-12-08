MCD election results: Cong’s presence seems fading away in Delhi, vote share dips

While Nazia Khatoon of the Congress bagged the Brij Puri ward by a margin of 2,118 votes against AAP's Afreen Naaz, Sabila Begum secured the Mustafabad ward by defeating AIMIM's Satwati Begum by 6,582 votes.

The Congress also won the Kabir Nagar, Shastri Park and Aya Nagar wards, defeating the AAP candidates by a margin of 4,095, 3,049 and 1,543 votes, respectively.

Other wards won by the party were Chauhan Banger, Nihal Vihar, Zakir Nagar and Abul Fazal Enclave.

The grand-old party had increased its vote share from 9.7 per cent in the 2015 Assembly polls to 21.2 per cent in the civic elections in 2017 in Delhi.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said the party accepts people's mandate in the MCD election and promised to further work for the interests of the people.

Chaudhary said the Congress fought the MCD elections based on the progress and development achieved during its 15-year rule in Delhi under the chief ministership of Sheila Dikshit and the party "exposed corruption and failures" of BJP's 15-year term in the MCD.

"The BJP and the AAP have been misusing power and money and trying to suppress Congress' development agenda. They spread lies and falsehood to mislead the public. If Arvind Kejriwal does not fulfill his promises in the MCD, the Congress workers will come out on the streets to protest as a responsible opposition working for the interests of the people," he said.