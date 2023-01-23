'May disturb peace, harmony': JNU cancels screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

The move comes after the Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday asked students to cancel the screening of the controversial BBC Documentary attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The secreening of BBC documentary may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," the advisory read.

"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary 'India: The Modi Question' scheduled for 24th January 2023 at 9:00 pm in Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," the advisory read.

"The concerned students or individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules," it read.

The Centre has directed the blocking of YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, the news agency PTI has quoted sources as saying.

The first part of the documentary examines Narendra Modi's role as chief minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The documentary was found to have undermined India's sovereignty and integrity, and to have the potential to hurt relations with foreign governments and public order within the country.

Orders have been issued to Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the YouTube videos related to the documentary, they said, adding that social media platforms have complied with the directions, PTI reported.

The Centre, YouTube and Twitter had not made any public statements on the subject till Saturday evening. The Congress and the Trinamul Congress accused the Modi government of "censorship" of the two-part documentary, which the external affairs ministry had earlier lambasted as a "propaganda piece" lacking in objectivity and reflecting a "colonial mindset".