Maulana Arshad Madani goes full Taliban

New Delhi, Jan 12: The whole world is witnessing how the Taliban ruler in Afghanistan has banned women from all kinds of education. In fact, the latest diktat from the Taliban regime says that no women should visit a male doctor. India is finding similarities in Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, who holds that co-education is bad for Muslim women as it leads them to keep away from Islam.
The statement has not shocked many as he has been of this view for decades. Not only he but several of his Maulana brothers are advocates of the fact that women should be kept away from education. He did not stop at it, he also thinks that co-education is being used as a part of conspiracy, in a planned way to dissuade Muslim women from Islam.