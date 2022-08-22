Mattannur municipal poll result 2022: LDF retains power; UDF doubles its seat-share tally

Voting was held in Mattanur in 35 wards on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security arrangements, and a local holiday was declared in the municipality.

As many as 111 candidates contested the election and the polling percentage was over 84%, the above reports added.

Mattannur has 38,812 voters in total including 18,200 men, 20,610 women and two transgenders.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hoping to win the election for a sixth consecutive time while other contenders include the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).