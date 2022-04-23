New Delhi, Apr 23: Complying with the direction of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura has stopped using loudspeakers to broadcast prayers of Lord Shri Krishna. The decision was taken by the temple authorities on Wednesday.

The secretary of the temple trust Kapil Sharma said that the loudspeakers have been turned off since Wednesday in response to the state government's guidelines released issued on Tuesday on the use of loudspeakers.

The loudspeakers were installed on the top of the Bhagwat Bhawan.

. .

"We have stopped the use of loudspeakers as per the orders of the state government. This decision has been taken to maintain communal harmony here. Soon arrangements will be made to ensure that the sound from the loudspeaker remains within the temple premises only," news agency ANI quotes Sharma as saying.

However, a few devotees at the venue expressed their reservations against the decision. A devotee told ANI, "As per the Hindu traditions, it is believed that if you listen to these prayers on loudspeakers, you get God's blessings while also finding a divine connection." "I do not feel happy following the decision to switch off the loudspeakers," said another devotee.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on April 21 said that a prior permission should be taken to use loudspeakers at religious places and the sound of the loudspeakers must not be heard outside the premises.