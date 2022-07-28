Massive row breaks out over Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ comment

New Delhi, July 28: Union Minister Smriti Irani today protested in the Lok Sabha demanding an apology from the Congress after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary called her a Rashtrapatni.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also led another protest. She was seen standing with fellow MPs with placards on the Parliament premises protesting against the remark.
File photo of Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman. Image courtesy: ANI
Sitharaman called it a deliberate sexist abuse and demanded the the Congress president apologise.
Sonia Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a woman at the highest constitutional office in the country, Irani said. Sonia is an anti-adivasi, anti-Dalit and anti-woman, she also said.
Chowdhary was quick to apologise calling it a mere slip of the tongue. He said that the BJP is making a mountain of a molehill, he said while also accusing the party of distracting from crucial discussions such as price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment.