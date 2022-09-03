Massive eviction drive underway to clear 330 acres of Sonitpur land in Assam

As per government records, 299 families were living in the area, but more than 90 per cent of them have already left after receiving the notice around eight months back.

Some of the residents being evicted lamented that no rehabilitation has been provided to them by the government. ''We have been living here for decades. We have no jobs and live off the fields here. We don't know where we will go,'' a woman said, gathering the last of her belongings as the excavators approached the structure that used to be her home.

A district administration official said that patrolling in the area by security forces was on since August 31, and that prompted the people to vacate the land voluntarily.

''We could not carry out the eviction drive earlier due to various reasons. Now, most of the people have agreed that this is government land and it will be used for developmental work,'' the official told PTI. Locals said that most of the people had migrated to the area several decades ago from Nagaon and Morigaon districts on the southern bank of Brahmaputra following massive erosions.

When asked about the demography of the area, the district official said, ''It is a mix of several communities. The most number of families are Bengali-speaking Muslims, followed by Bengali Hindus and Gorkhas.'' Ganesh Kumar Limbu, the two-time BJP MLA of the area, claimed that most of the families who lived here have houses in other areas as well, and that is why they left without any protest. Special Director General of Police (law and order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had visited the site on Thursday and reviewed the security arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, he had said that one IG-ranked officer and three SP-ranked officers will be present during the eviction drive. He had also claimed that the land is being cleared as the government is planning to set up a solar power plant at the site.