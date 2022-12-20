Massive boost to e-SHRAM as over 28.46 crore unorganised workers register

Nonetheless, e-SHRAM which is built to create a national database of unorganised workers, and seeded with an individual's Aadhaar has transformed the way Indian government shapes its social security services. With the objective to create a centralised database of construction workers and especially the migrant workers scattered around the country, e-SHRAM is helping out not just the workers but the government as well in drafting inclusive labour welfare schemes.

New Delhi, Dec 20: In another milestone achieved by the Modi government in its commitment to the welfare of unorganized workers, over 28.46 crore unorganised workers registered on e-SHRAM portal till Dec 13. When the e-SHRAM portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it gave hope to the people who have been looking for some financial support from the government for decades.

Commitment towards unorganized workers

Not only it works for the welfare of farmers who have been receiving 6,000 rupees every year but the Modi government has ensured that the workers of the country too receive some sort of financial help. When an unorganized worker registers with e-SHRAM, he gets Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance cover automatically. The worker's family receives the whole amount on death or in permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability.

The e-SHRAM card also makes a worker eligible for the benefits of the various social security schemes that are meant for their welfare. Nonetheless, similar to an Aadhaar card, the worker gets an e-SHRAM card with a unique 12-digit universal account number (UAN) that can be carried anywhere to take advantage of the government schemes.

Ensuring gender equality

From the data available it appears that e-SHRAM cards have received popular participation both from men and women workers. Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli informed Parliament that out of the 28.46 crore unorganised workers, 52.81 per cent are female and 47.19 per cent are male workers.

Against the popular myth that most of the unorganized workers are men, the e-SHRAM registration made sure that women too register in large numbers to take the benefits meant for them. Nevertheless, the Modi government has also taken several steps to improve women's participation in the labour force. For instance, several protective provisions have been incorporated for the safety and security of women workers in an unorganized setup.