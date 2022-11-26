Massage, meal and now the meet: Satyendar Jain's new video with 'coterie' in his cell

The new video showed that several people were inside Satyendar Jain's cell when the superintendent enters the jail cell, post visiting hours. The footage is from September and the jail official, Ajit Kumar, has been suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Jain, according to a report.

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a new video of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain and claimed that defying the prison protocol, a number of people along with the now suspended superintendent of Tihar Jail were sitting together in the jailed leader cell.

Shehzad Poonawala, the BJP national spokesperson, posted the CCTV footage and wrote, "Yet another video of Tihar put out by media! This time the Satyendra ka Darbaar has Jail Superintendent who has now been suspended !"

Poonawala also added, "After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this! This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?"

It is to be noted that the new video is the third video of Satyendar Jain in which he was seen doing something which is against the jail protocol.

Before this video, the BJP released two videos. In one of the videos, Jain was seen getting massaged and in the other video, the AAP leader was seen eating outside food.

The massage video:

The massage video of the jailed AAP leader was also released by BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla. In the video, Jain was seen getting a massage.

Poonawalla shared the clip and wrote, "So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal. [sic]"

The AAP refuted the claim that he was getting a massage. Later on it was found out that the person in the video was a prisoner named Rinku. He was charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the report said. The same sources have clarified that the rape accused is not a physiotherapist.

After the massage, it was Jain's meal:

On November 23, a video went viral on social media in which Satyander Jain was seen being provided with proper food in the jail.

Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that Satyendar Jain, arrested in an alleged money laundering case, was being given VIP treatment inside the Tihar jail. The financial probe agency also submitted evidence related to the Delhi minister's "luxurious life" in jail to a court.